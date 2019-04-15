Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 declared: Udupi outperforms other districts; commerce candidates fare the best

2nd PUC Results 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) declared the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is 61.73 percent, a rise of 2.15 percent from 2018. Among districts, Udupi has topped the Karnataka PUC exam again. Kruti Muttagi, student of VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, in Bengaluru topped the state in the Science stream, securing 597 out of 600, reported India Today. Most students cleared exam in the third division.

Girls have outperformed boys yet again. Around 68.2 percent female students who had appeared for the exam have cleared it.

A total of 54,823 students got distinction in the Karnataka PUC 2019 exams. As many as 52,106 students cleared the exam in second class and 80,157 cleared it in the third division.

Commerce students fared the best with a pass percentage of 66.39 percent. Science students have a pass percentage of 66.58 percent.

Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam in 2019, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC (Class 10) exams. Candidates needed to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.

In 2018, 6.9 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka PUC examinations.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.