Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Declared: Results announced on karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Declared: Students can check results on karresults.nic.in, alternative websites, through SMS and the state's SuVidya portal.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Declared | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 has been announced today (Tuesday, 14 July) on karresults.nic.in.

An SMS with results was sent to students at 11.30 am. Candidates can also check their results using the UMANG mobile application.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC result 2020 on karresults.nic.in

Step 1: Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click the link that says '2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka'

Step 3: The online KAR PUC result 2020 window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your registration number in the appropriate field

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button and your 2nd PUC result Karnataka 2020 will be displayed on the screen

To check results through SMS, students will have to send the message KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> to 56263. Students can also get Karnataka Board 2nd year PUC results 2020 via online portal SuVidya.

In case the official website becomes unresponsive after the declaration of results, students can check these alternative websites:

kseeb.kar.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Over 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams, the results of which were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown in March. The exams were to be held from 4 to 23 March, but the last exam was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and was later conducted on 18 June.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 percent. Among streams, Science students had recorded 66.58 pass percentage, Commerce had 66.39 and Arts had 50.53.