Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 declared at karresults.nic.in; 41.28 percent students qualify
A total of 87,784 students have qualified the Karnataka PUC II exam 2020, of which 49,970 are boys and 37,994 are girls
The results of Karnataka Pre University Certificate (PUC) second year exam 2020 were declared by the Department of Pre University Education Karnataka (PUE) on Friday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their score and qualifying status at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 87,784 students have qualified the Karnataka PUC II exam 2020. Among the total students who have qualified the exam, 49,970 are boys and 37,994 are girls.
The maximum pass percentage was in arts stream in which 45.15 percent students have qualified. In commerce stream, 39.02 percent cleared the exam, while in science stream, 37.45 percent qualified.
According to a report by The Times of India, the Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams were conducted between 7 to 19 September. Around 2.12 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.
The answer scripts were evaluated in 11 camps in Bengaluru from 23 September to 5 October. Nearly, 3,162 teachers were tasked to evaluate the examination sheets.
The Department has also released the results revaluation and re-totalling on its website.
Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the website - karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions, "PUC Supplementary Results announced on 09/10/2020."
Step 3: Key in your registration number and click on the submit button
Step 4: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2020 result will appear on the webpage.
Step 5: Check your marks, total, qualifying status and take a print out.
Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2020: http://www.karresults.nic.in/first_PUCSUP_2020.asp
