Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date: KSEEB to announce Class 12 scores by 15 April; check karresults.nic.in for updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the 2nd PUC results 2019 by 15 April, reports said.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, which was conducted between 1 and 18 March, 2019 can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their results.

The 2018 results for Class 12 students were declared on 30 April.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites i.e. karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials, like your registration number, and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4: Check your results

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out

