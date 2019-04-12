Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date: KSEEB expected to declare Class 12 scores on 15 April; check on kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the 2nd Pre University Examination 2019 results on 15 April.

According to The Times of India, the Karnataka board is likely to make the 2nd PUC 2019 scores available on the official websites by noon on 15 April.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, conducted between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their marks.

The 2018 results for Class 12 students were declared on 30 April.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials, like your registration number and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will appear on the window that opens

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for future reference

