Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 released at pue.kar.nic.in; scores also available on SuVidya portal

The Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 was released by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Government of Karnataka, on Tuesday morning. The result was published by the board on its official website http://pue.kar.nic.in/ and https://result.bspucpa.com/.

The candidates can check their results via online portal -- SuVidya as well. This year close to 6.53 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC I 2020 examination.

The results will not be displayed in the colleges and will be sent directly to the students on their registered mobile numbers, the Indian Express reported quoting Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: How to check result

Students should keep their admit card and registration number handy while checking their score on the official website of the board.

Step 1- Log on to pue.kar.nic.in or https://result.bspucpa.com/

Step 2- Click on Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 tab

Step 3- Enter registration number and date of birthday in (DD/MM/YYYY) format

Step 4- Karnataka PUC Result 2020 will display on your device

The examination conducting authority organised the Karnataka class 11 board exam 2020 for the academic year 2019-20 from 10 to 25 February.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka, looks after higher secondary education in the state. It falls under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

There are a total of 1,202 Government Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under the Department of Pre-University.

