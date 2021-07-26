Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to martyred soldiers
Paying respects to the Indian soldiers, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was because of their sacrifice that the tricolour was hoisted again on the hills of Kargil
Today is the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil War that was fought between India and Pakistan. On this day, 26 July in 1999, India had successfully completed Operation Vijay and recaptured the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in the country.
The sacrifice of the soldiers is remembered on this day and several events are organised by individuals and organisations to commemorate it.
Political leaders are also marking the Kargil Vijay Diwas by remembering the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an excerpt about Kargil Diwas from an episode of Mann Ki Baat which aired last year. He also said that the sacrifice and valour of those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting India.
We remember their sacrifices.
We remember their valour.
Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.
Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’ pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021
Paying respects to the Indian soldiers, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was because of their sacrifice that the tricolour was hoisted again on the hills of Kargil.
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इस युद्ध के सभी वीर सेनानियों का स्मरण करता हूँ। आपके अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान से ही कारगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों पर तिरंगा पुनः गर्व से लहराया। देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के आपके समर्पण को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र नमन करता है।
कारगिल विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/HTAtHcA80U
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their life for the dignity of the tricolour. Gandhi said that the supreme sacrifice of these people and their families will always be remembered.
हमारे तिरंगे की गरिमा में अपनी जान देने वाले प्रत्येक सेनानी को दिल से श्रद्धांजलि। देश की सुरक्षा के लिए आपके व आपके परिवारों के इस सर्वोच्च बलिदान को हम हमेशा याद करेंगे।
जय हिंद।#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/66IGe50kiy
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2021
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said that she salutes the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country. “India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts,” she said.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our country.
India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 26, 2021
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju commemorated the day by paying homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their life to protect India.
Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those heroes of our great nation who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yon5A9wDM
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted that the nation will always remain indebted to the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces.
Remembering our valiant soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas that won the war on this day in 1999 triumphing against the invaders with undaunted valour and determination.
The nation will always remain indebted to the brave-hearts of the Indian Armed Forces for their supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/fj5jQaOTfi
— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 26, 2021
