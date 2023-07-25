Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh
The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.
The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked started in Drass on Tuesday.
#CORRECTION | #WATCH | Ladakh: The lamps being lit at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras on the eve of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. pic.twitter.com/axtWhBS5s3
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.
After that, a cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.
Later in the evening, tributes were offered at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The Army chief, and many current and former top army officers were also present on the occasion.
#WATCH | J&K: 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Kargil victory flame being marched upto the eternal flame by Col Sonam Wangchuk(R) Mahavir Chakra and accompanied with subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra pic.twitter.com/hzqQ1Rya0f
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
With inputs from agencies.
