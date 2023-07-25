India

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh

The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

FP Staff Last Updated:July 25, 2023 23:21:42 IST
The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked started in Drass on Tuesday.

The celebrations begin at Lamochen viewpoint where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.

After that, a cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Later in the evening, tributes were offered at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The Army chief, and many current and former top army officers were also present on the occasion.

With inputs from agencies.

Published on: July 25, 2023 23:21:42 IST

