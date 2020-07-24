Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Govt announces national quiz contest for children to mark event

It will be a timed quiz with six questions that have to be answered within 60 seconds; a question can be answered only once and there is no negative marking

The Government of India has announced a national quiz competition to celebrate 21st Kargil Diwas on 26 July.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted about the competition, writing, "Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war? On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors."

In a separate tweet, the Union HRD Minister wrote that everyone will get a certificate of participation, adding, “Those who will secure 80% or more marks will be given a merit certificate duly signed by Chairman UGC, Director NCERT, and CEO @mygovindiam.”

The minister said that the last day to register for the quiz competition is the midnight of 25 July.

NDTV reported that the online competition will conclude on 27 July and students can participate through the MyGov website https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/kargil-vijay-diwas-quiz/. Students will need to register themselves to participate.

As per the report, the quiz has been designed to assess a student's knowledge of the Kargil conflict. The report adds that it is a timed quiz with six questions that have to be answered within 60 seconds. A student can answer a question only once and there is no negative marking.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in India to commemorate the Indian Army's victory in Kargil War. In 1999, on this day, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan after a fight of more than 60 days.