Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay; know why and how do we celebrate Kargil Memorial Day

On 26 July, 2019, India is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay against the infiltrating Pakistani troops. The anniversary is observed each year across the nation to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by Pakistan Army.

'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated with heavy enthusiasm and vigor by military personnel at Dras-Kargil sector and the national capital New Delhi at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate.

History:

In the midst of heightened tensions after both of the rival countries had successfully created and tested nuclear weapons, came the Lahore agreement of 1999, in which both the countries mutually agreed to solve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner.

However, beginning from the winter of 1998, Pakistani troops began infiltrating towards the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) under Operation Badr, hoping to cut off Indian troops in Siachen and force them to retreat. The Pakistani troops had managed to capture a region between 130 to 200 square kilometres, before India responded with Operation Vijay.

The glorious Operation Vijay saw the mobilisation of about 2,00,000 Indian troops and brought a swift and final end to the conflict by recapturing all the previously lost posts and forcing the Pakistani troops to make a run for it. The Kargil was a unique instance of two nuclear-capable powers facing each other off in a conventional warfare.

In the end the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Shariff managed to get the US to intervene diplomatically so as to ensure an absolute end to the conflict.

How is India celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas 20th Anniversary

To mark and honour the sacrifices laid down by the 527 martyrs and many others who fought in this war for our nation, the Kargil victory flame will be carried in a relay by sportsmen and heroes of the armed forces from the capital New Delhi to Kargil-Dras sector. The victory flame will reach Kargil War Memorial after passing through 11 towns and cities.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Army chief General Bipin Rawat as well as the chiefs of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be present in the Kargil-Dras sector to receive the victory flame and for the wreath laying ceremony. A flypast by the Indian Air Force is also scheduled to be held during the ceremony.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights the 'Victory Flame' from National War Memorial in Delhi, which would traverse through 11 towns and cities to finally culminate at Drass where the flame will be merged with the eternal flame at the 'Kargil War Memorial'.



In a special tribute to heroes of the Kargil War, celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor and his team will prepare 'Tiranga kheer' at the 'badakhana' (grand dinner) to be organised in the battle zone on Thursday for the families of martyrs, serving troops and Army veterans.

'Mission Taste of Kargil' will serve dinner to 500 people, including the kith and kin of martyrs, veterans, serving troops, 'veer naaris' (widows of martyrs), gallantry awardees among others, ahead of the Kargil Vijay Divas on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra will commemorate the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' by organising special shows of Bollywood film Uri: The Surgical Strike at more than 500 screens across the state with an objective to "propagate nationalism".

The decision to hold the special shows was taken in a meeting held between owners of the cinema theatres and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies