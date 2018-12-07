Kargil-based army jawan Jeetendra Malik emerges as new lead in Bulandshahr violence case; cops investigating role of accused

A new lead on the accused in the Bulandshahr violence case emerged on Friday. Jeetendra Malik, who has been named in one of the FIRs as 'Jeetu' and is reportedly a serving member of army personnel, could be responsible for shooting Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the Uttar Pradesh district, according to sources. However, official confirmation is awaited on Malik's exact role in the incident.

While main accused Yogesh Raj is still on the run, Malik reportedly escaped to Jammu and Kashmir. Teams of the Uttar Pradesh Police were sent to Jammu and Kashmir to track down the jawan. NDTV reported that he may be arrested today.

Malik has been spotted in various videos taken of the incident, during which Singh and a civillian were murdered by a mob angered over a case of alleged cow slaughter. CNN-News18 reported that army sources have said that Malik's uniform seen in a picture that has surfaced of him is "an authentic combat uniform". However, investigating authorities are still unsure about the jawan's role of in the murders.

#NewsAlert – Army jawan’s link emerges in Bulandshahr violence. The FIR names ‘Jeetu’ alias 'Fauji' as accused. According to sources, it was the jawan that shot at the inspector. 26 people named in the FIR so far. #BulandshahrViolence | @pranshumisraa with more details pic.twitter.com/bIUYTCbq3v — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2018

According to sources, Malik's mother claimed that he was currently in Kargil. She also said that she had not been at home for several months, and hence she had had no contact with Malik. Soirces also said that she alleged that the policemen who were conducting a search for Malik ransacked the house and misbehaved with her daughter-in-law and assaulted her husband.

Malik's mother also expressed disbelief about her son's role in the violence, but said, "If he is the one who has killed the inspector, then he deserves to be punished."

The NDTV report also said that the mob is seen chasing the policemen and shouting: "Maaro, take his gun." On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against cow slaughter, unlawful trade in cattle, and illegal slaughterhouses. However, Adityanath has kept mum on the murders and on the probe into the circumstances around the killings.

The chief minister met Singh's family at his residence on Thursday, and Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that Adityanath has assured Singh's family that justice will be done. "A high level probe has also been ordered," the top cop told the media.

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, violently rampaged through the Chingrawathi village after animal carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby. The police has arrested four people in connection with the violence.

With inputs from agencies