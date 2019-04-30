KAR SSLC Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Karnataka Class 10 2019 scores in case official website karresults.nic.in is slow

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the 2019 SSLC Class 10 examination results today (Tuesday, 30 April). Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams can check their scores at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

In case the official website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also check their scores via alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

The SSLC Class 10 exams were conducted between 21 March and 4 April, 2019 in which over 8.41 lakh students ad registered.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

In 2018, the results were declared on 7 May. The overall pass percentage last year for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.

This year, the board had moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.

In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB. Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation.

