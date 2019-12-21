Kapil Mishra leads pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi, crowd chants 'shoot the traitors'

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday in New Delhi. As per a video posted on the leader's Twitter page, he is seen leading a group of people at an unspecified location. Mishra and his supporters can be heard raising slogans like "Shoot the traitors."

The Delhi politician, who joined the BJP after leaving AAP, can also be heard chanting the slogan in Hindi "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko", in the video. Mishra tweeted out a clip of the 'peaceful march' with the caption, "We too have hit the road. If we can win and come in the Parliament, we can win on the streets as well. Today I am also on the roads with thousands of youngsters from Delhi. Peaceful march in support of citizenship law."

हम भी सड़क पर उतर चुके हैं

कोई गलतफहमी ना पाले संसद में जीतना आता हैं तो सड़क पर भी जीतना आता हैं दिल्ली के हजारों युवाओं के साथ आज मैं भी सड़क पर हूँ नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में युवाओं की शांतिपूर्ण मार्च#ISupportCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/ecNjnZDwSf — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 20, 2019

Several citizens, journalists and celebrities noted that the sloganeering at Mishra's rally was 'igniting' and 'communal'. However, the BJP leader hit back at his detractors in another tweet where he claimed that the mob protesting against CAA were raising anti-Hindu and religious slogans, too.

मस्जिदों से निकलने वाली भीड़ सेकुलर और हम कम्युनल बसें, ट्रैन, स्टेशन, पुलिस चौकियां जलाने वाले शांतिपूर्ण और हम हिंसक ये सेलिब्रिटीज और कई पत्रकार बेशर्मी पर उतारू हैं कल जबसे हजारों युवा सड़को पर #CAA के समर्थन में उतरे हैं, इन सबके पेट मे दर्द हैं#StandwithModi https://t.co/uSQ8XjJ7O1 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 21, 2019

The Delhi BJP's official Twitter handle also tweeted out a video of Mishra making similar claims. He can be heard saying in the video that the media was purposely whitewashing the violence perpetrated by anti-CAA protesters. He also accused AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan of lying to Muslims and inciting violence by making false claims.

This is not the first time Mishra is caught in a controversy for communal remarks. In October, a complaint was filed against Mishra for inciting enmity and hatred against Muslims. Mishra had tweeted in Hindi: "Pollution kum karna hai to... yeh wale patakhe kum karo, Dilwali ke patakhe nahin ('If one wants to reduce pollution, these crackers must be reduced not the Diwali crackers." He tweeted along with a picture in which few members of the Muslims community can be seen.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.