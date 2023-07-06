Kanwar Yatra 2023: Video of man carrying mother and Ganga water in Haridwar melts hearts

The annual Kanwar Yatra, a significant religious procession for Lord Shiva devotees, commenced on 4 July. Recently, a heartwarming video of a ‘kanwariya’ from Haridwar has gone viral, capturing the attention of viewers. In the footage, a man can be seen shouldering his elderly mother on one side while balancing three pots of Ganga water on the other. The video was shared on ANI’s Twitter account.

This act of sacrifice and dedication resonated with people, evoking feelings of awe and appreciation for the spiritual journey undertaken. People on Twitter expressed their reverence and support for the devoted son in various ways. One user wrote, “Har Har Mahadev,” a phrase commonly used to express devotion to Lord Shiva. Another user enthusiastically added, “Jai Ho.” Many others opted to respond with folded hands emoticons, symbolising their respect and admiration for the man’s act of filial piety.

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a display of devotion has captured eyeballs. Last year, a viral video showcased another man carrying his elderly parents during the Kanwar Yatra. This short clip was shared on Twitter by Ashok Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला.. लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है.. मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

Coinciding with the start of the holy month of Shravan, Kanwar Yatra will continue until 15 July. Over 12 days, around two million devotees will take part in this significant event. The yatra has gained attention on social media as photos and videos showcase devotees’ barefoot journey and the heavy loads they carry.

The Kanwar Yatra holds immense significance as an annual pilgrimage for Shiva’s devotees. It aligns with the Shravan month according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the Shravan month began on 4 July and will conclude on 31 August. Within this period, eight Mondays are falling on the following dates: 9 July, 16 July, 23 July, 30 July, 6 August, 13 August, 20 August, and 27 August.

These heart-melting videos serve as a testament to the unwavering devotion and deep-rooted beliefs of the Kanwar Yatra participants. As the Kanwar Yatra continues, more stories and visuals will likely emerge, capturing the hearts and minds of those witnessing this remarkable display of faith.