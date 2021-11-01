Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: Here's all you need to know about Karnataka Foundation Day

This year to celebrate the occasion around five-lakh people from across the world sang Kannada songs written by three poets in unison

Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is celebrated on 1 November every year. On this day in 1956 all the Kannada-speaking regions of south western India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. It coincides with the formation of several other states such as Haryana, Kerala, and Punjab.

History:

On 1 November, 1956, the regions of South India which spoke Kannada as their language, merged together and formed the state of Karnataka was formed. Areas from Madras, Bombay, and Hyderabad, where Kannada was spoken were merged together to form a new state. Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu declared 1 November as the foundation day of Karnataka in 1973.

Celebrations:

The day is declared as a public holiday in Karnataka. On the day the state flag is hoisted, the chief minister and governor address the people and the state anthem which is ‘Bharatha Jananiya Tanuja’ is sung.

Mega events are also organised in order to celebrate the foundation day with much pomp and enthusiasm.

This year, in Bengaluru, the Vidhana Soudha (state assembly) has been lit up to mark this day. On 28 October, around five-lakh people from across the world sang Kannada songs which were written by three poets. Arrangements were made for everyone to sing in unison and the state government directed all the DCs and CEOs to make proper arrangements.

People sang in front of Mysore Palace, Hampi and joined the celebrations online.

On Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, the second-highest civilian award of the state is also presented to people who have contributed in the field of education, journalism, literature, sports, environment, social service, and other areas.

A total of 66 eminent personalities and 10 organisations have been presented with the award this year on 31 October.

Kannadigas living in Georgia, US, will now get to celebrate their foundation day with equal enthusiasm as the Governor of Georgia, Brian P Kemp, has declared that 1 November will be celebrated as ‘Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day’ in Georgia.