Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who made history after becoming India's first woman DGP, passes away; Uttarakhand Police condoles her passing

India Asian News International Aug 27, 2019 11:43:30 IST

  • Bhattacharya, a 1973 batch IPS officer, made history when she was appointed the DGP of Uttarakhand in the year 2004

  • Bhattacharya retired as the DGP of Uttarakhand on 31 October, 2007

  • After retirement, she took a plunge into politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election on an Aam Aadmi Party's ticket

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, passed away following an illness in Mumbai on Monday night.

Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who made history after becoming Indias first woman DGP, passes away; Uttarakhand Police condoles her passing

File image of Kankan Chaudhury Bhattacharya. ANI

Bhattacharya, a 1973 batch IPS officer, made history when she was appointed the DGP of Uttarakhand in the year 2004, thus becoming the first woman in the country to hold the post. She retired as the DGP on 31 October, 2007.

After retirement, she took a plunge into politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election on an Aam Aadmi Party's ticket from Haridwar constituency. However, she could not make it to the lower house of Parliament.

Uttarakhand Police in a Twitter post remembered Bhattacharya. "Uttarakhand Police expresses condolences on her demise and remembers her phenomenal contribution," it said.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 11:43:30 IST

