Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Ahmedabad court grants Uttar Pradesh Police transit remand of 3 accused

Ahmedabad: A court in Ahmedabad on Sunday granted 72-hour transit remand to three accused in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari.

On Saturday, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) - three accused - were arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly murdering Tiwari.

The leader was stabbed and shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime.

He was a former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and was an appellant in Ayodhya land dispute case in the Supreme Court.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate his murder. According to the police, the accused killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments made by him in a speech in 2015.

