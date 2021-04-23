As Hindus celebrate Kamada Ekadashi today, 23 April, devotees will observe a fast to get free from cycles of rebirth and to attain salvation

Kamada Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals all over India. As Hindus celebrate Kamada Ekadashi today, 23 April, devotees will observe a fast to get free from cycles of rebirth and to attain salvation. This day is considered sacred as the word Kamada signifies a grant of desires.

The day is dedicated to Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Significance of Kamada Ekadashi

Also known as Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Kamada Ekadashi falls on the 11th Lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. The festival is one of the most auspicious among the 23 Ekadashi Vrats in a year. Fasting on this day helps devotees to get protection from sins and curses. The couple who want to have kids should recite Santaan Gopal Mantra and offer yellow flowers, fruits to God.

Muhurat and Kamada Ekadashi Tithi

- The Kamada Ekadashi Tithi started on 22 April at 11:35 pm

- The Kamada Ekadashi Tithi ends today, 23 April at 9:47 pm

- The auspicious Ekadashi Parana Time is between 5:09 AM and 7:43 pm

- While, Parana day Dwadashi end moment is 7:17 pm

The Parana day Dwadashi moment ends when the Ekadashi vrat is broken. Also, this is done after sunrise on the next day. During this time, faithful devotees of Lord Vishnu fast on two days of Ekadashi and Dwadashi. It is believed to be the most favorable time to break the fast.

People who practice the Kamada Ekadashi Puja Vidhi will have to:

- Wake up early and take a bath

- Place a photo of Lord Vishnu at the altar and decorated it with flowers

- Place an oil lamp and light a few incense sticks in the puja room

- During this special prayer, sandalwood paste is needed and prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu by the family

- Other than flowers, milk, honey, curd, ghee, and fruits are also offered to Lord Vishnu

- On this auspicious day, devotees listen to vrat katha and also chant mantras

- Many also recite the Satya Narayan Katha