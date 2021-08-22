Kalyan Singh death live updates: Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the two-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's 'indelible contribution' towards the development of the state and the 'cultural regeneration' of India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Singh in the hospital earlier on Saturday, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Mr Singh's body will be cremated.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP President Swatantra Dev reaches Airport to receive PM Modi arriving at Lucknow to pay homage to Former CM Kalyan Singh at his residence. Modis supposed to arrive at the residence shortly.

Uttarakhand Government has declared a one-day state mourning today, following the demise of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh. Then national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government buildings and offices in the state.

Adityanath said Singh's mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Lucknow, at the Vidhan Bhavan and then at the BJP office, so that people can pay their tributes. On Sunday evening, the body will be taken to Aligarh, where it will be kept in the stadium. On Monday morning, the body of the departed leader will be taken to Atrauli -- his "karmabhoomi" and "janmabhoomi". The last rites will be performed with full state honours in Narora on Monday afternoon, the chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters at the SGPGI, he said, "Kalyan Singhji is no more. He was ailing for the past two months and was undergoing treatment. At around 9.15 pm, he breathed his last. All of us feel sad. As the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a mass leader, he showed transparency and firmness in administration."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Singh was synonymous with transparency and public service and described his demise as an "irreparable loss" for the society and the BJP.

Kalyan singh's mortal remains are now being moved from his residence in Lucknow. It will be taken to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in an army truck.

"Saddened to know about the demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. He was a leader of the masses and served on many prestigious positions. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP!" the Punjab chief minister said in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. Expressing sadness at his death, Singh said he was a leader of the masses and served on many prestigious positions.

(Ex-UP CM) Kalyan Singh's demise has caused irreparable damage. We shared an old relationship. I've known him since I was elected as MLA in 1977 when he became UP Health Minister. It's difficult to decide whether he was a leader, big brother or friend: Defence Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/9ptzz9FCVV

PM Narendra Modi lands in Lucknow to pay his last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and others. pic.twitter.com/3Pj34lDdm3

Expressing sadness at his death, Advani said Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader. He endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the upliftment of the weaker sections and contributed greatly to the overall progress of the state, the longest serving president of the BJP said.

Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realisation of their dream of a grand Ram temple.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/LMPDk0Zwqf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his last respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh here.

BJP MP Rajveer Singh, son of late former UP CM Kalyan Singh, breaks down while paying last respects to his father "He may not be physically among us, but we'll complete his unfinished works. He lived in hearts of people. He hasn't passed away, he's become immortal," he says pic.twitter.com/vbcJcxyhLY

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the two-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's "indelible contribution" towards the development of the state and the "cultural regeneration" of India.

Singh, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4.

He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Uttar Pradesh has announced a three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday, when the former chief minister's last rites will be performed.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is the minister of state for finance, technical education, medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister spoke to the veteran BJP leader's son and conveyed his condolence.

"I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji... statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

With inputs from PTI