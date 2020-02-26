Kalyan doctor booked for raping 23-year-old woman in Mumbai's Thane district; accused absconding

Thane: An offence has been registered against a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on 15 February when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there, assistant police inspector Deepak Bhoi said.

The victim, who is an employee of a private firm lodged a complaint with the Bhiwandi taluka police station, where a case under section 376 (rape) was registered on Monday, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused who is absconding, the official added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.