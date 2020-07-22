Kakrapar atomic power plant in Gujarat is 'Make in India trailblazer', says Narendra Modi

The 700 MW Kakrapar power plant in Gujarat achieved 'criticality'. This means the atomic power station reached the normal operating condition of a reactor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved 'criticality', calling the indigenous reactor a shining example of the "Make in India" campaign.

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted.

Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the nuclear scientists who worked at the atomic project and hailed India's prowess of indigenous technology.

Compliments to our nuclear scientists for achieving another impressive feat!

The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project, Unit-3 (KAPP-3), India’s first indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) attainined its first criticality today. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 22, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the scientists for "stellar achievement" and said "new India is marching ahead to realise Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Big Day in India’s Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi’s vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 22, 2020

Ministers who responded to the achievement of nuclear scientists and engineers for designing the 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor:

Moment of pride as Indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Congratulations to our nuclear scientists.#AatmaNirbharBharat — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 22, 2020

Kudos to the entire team of nuclear scientists and engineers as the indigenously-designed Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality. Another great step towards the making of #AatmaNirbharBharat! My best wishes for future endeavors. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 22, 2020