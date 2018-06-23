Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) 2018 results declared, check scores at kupgcet.com

The results for the Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) for the academic year 2018-2019 have been declared. Candidates can check their results at kupgcet.com.

The exam, which was held from 29 May to 5 June, was for Post Graduate (PG) Diploma and MSc courses for five years offered by many affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University and Satavahana University, according to a report by NDTV.

The Indian Express reported that 5 percent of the supernumerary seats in each course will be given to students who are from outside Telangana and 15 percent of the seats will be given to foreign students without them having to write the entrance tests.

Here is how you can check the KUPGCET results:

-Visit the official website- kupgcet.com

-Under the “Important links” option, click on the “KUPGCET 2018 Result”

-In the new window that opens, enter your User ID or mobile number, and your date of birth

-Your results will appear on the page

-Download and print it out for future reference