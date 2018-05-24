You are here:
Kairana bypolls: Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan withdraws, announces support for RLD; voting scheduled for 28 May

India IANS May 24, 2018 16:07:54 IST

Lucknow: In a major boost to opposition unity in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election, the Lok Dal candidate who was contesting against his sister-in-law and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nominee Tabassum Hasan, withdrew from the contest on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh.

File image of Tabassum Hasan. News18

Lok Dal's Kanwar Hasan also announced his support for the RLD nominee who is being backed by the Samajwadi Party(SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Nishad Party.

The development, which could unite the minority vote in favour of the RLD, could make the going tough for Mriganka Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and daughter of Hukum Singh, whose death necessitated the bye-election.

Voting will be held in Kairana on 28 May.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning in the area to ensure that there is no repetition of Gorakhpur and Phulpur where the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in Lok Sabha bye-elections.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 16:07 PM

