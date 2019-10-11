Kadri Gopalnath, noted saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee, passes away at 69 in Karnataka

Padma Shri awardee and renowned saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka on 11 October, 2019. He was 69 and admitted to the hospital for age-related issues.

Gopalnath was reportedly taken to AJ Hospital and Research Centre after complaining of back pain on 10 October. In the early hours of the next morning, Gopalnath suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his demise.

The Carnatic music maestro won multiple awards in his illustrious career, including the Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award and Karnataka Kalashree. He also had the honour of being the first Carnatic musician to be invited to play at the BBC Promenade concert in 1994 in London. Some of his most memorable performances were held at international musical conventions such as the Jazz Festival in Prague, Berlin Jazz Festival, International Cervantino Festival in Mexico, and Music Hall Festival in Paris.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, among other artists and political figures, condoled the death of the saxophone legend in a statement given to The Hindu. "He successfully adapted a foreign instrument like saxophone to our Indian classical music and entertained connoisseurs with his enchanting performances. In his death the world of music has lost a great musician," he said.

Gopalnath is survived by his wife and sons. His body will be kept at Town Hall for people to be able to pay their last respects before the last rites, likely to take place on 12 October.