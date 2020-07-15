K Palaniswami launches Kalvi Tholaikatchi, Tamil Nadu govt-run channel for Class 10, 12 students
The chief minister also launched the distribution of free textbooks for the students of classes 10 and 12 for the 2020-21 academic year.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched Kalvi Tholaikatchi, a state-run education channel for students of classes 10 and 12.
According to a report in The Hindu, the state-run education channel will broadcast lessons for two-and-a-half hours every day from Monday to Friday.
As per the report, the chief minister also launched the distribution of free textbooks for the students of classes 10 and 12 for the 2020-21 academic year.
He inaugurated a scheme for downloading video lessons for Class XII students through hi-tech labs set up at government and aided schools across the state.
The News Minute reported that experts at Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation (TNTBC) and Higher Secondary school teachers were involved in creating video lessons for the students.
The decision to broadcast lessons through the government's Kalvi channel and 14 other private television channels was taken as schools are closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and there is no clarity as to when the classes will resume.
Videos are being pushed to a central server and from there to individual schools through labs. The report stated that the lessons for the first 30 days have been made available and will be updated as when the content is ready.
According to the report in The Hindu, Commissioner of School Education Siji Thomas Vaidyan, who headed the committee that had been given the task of finding ways to tackle challenges faced due to the COVID-19 lockdown, submitted a report to the chief minister at the launch event.
School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Director of School Education S Kannappan were also present on the occasion.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam; heavy rains lash state; nearly 80,000 people evacuated
Cyclone Gaja made landfall in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu around 1.40 am on Friday. The state has been put on high alert and more than 76,000 people have been evacuated, according to reports.
Cyclone Gaja: Thousands evacuated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; disaster management apparatus activated
The Indian Navy has been put on high alert and the Rajput-class destroyer INS Ranvir and Khukri-class corvette INS Khanjar are on standby for rescue operations.
Cyclone Gaja to make landfall today: Indian Navy put on high alert; fishing suspended along Tamil Nadu, Andhra coasts
Very heavy rains are likely to hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in light of Cyclone Gaja, as both states pull out all the stops to mitigate damage. 20,000 people residing on the coastal line will be moved to relief camps.