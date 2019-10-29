Associate Partner

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as 47th Chief Justice of India, will take oath on 18 November

India Press Trust of India Oct 29, 2019 11:42:09 IST

  • Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India

  • Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on 18 November, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office

  • His Warrant of Appointment has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, sources in the government said.

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on 18 November, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on 23 April 2021.

His Warrant of Appointment has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, the sources said.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 11:42:09 IST

