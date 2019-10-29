Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as 47th Chief Justice of India, will take oath on 18 November

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, sources in the government said.

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on 18 November, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

President Ram Nath Kovind signs warrant appointing Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), he will take oath on November 18th. Current CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17th. pic.twitter.com/dCiALYqdj8 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on 23 April 2021.

His Warrant of Appointment has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, the sources said.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .