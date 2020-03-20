'Justice finally granted': 2012 Delhi gangrape victim's parents hail hanging of four convicts, say historic day for all women

After the hanging of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case on Friday, the victim's mother Asha Devi dedicated the day to the daughters of the country stating "justice delayed but not denied".

"Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice. This day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government," Asha Devi told media persons in Delhi.

"Our daughter is no more and won't return. We started this fight after she left us. This struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters. I hugged my daughter's picture and said 'finally you got justice'," she said.

The victim's father, Badrinath Singh hailed the hanging saying that their daughter had finally got justice, seven years after she was brutalised in a moving bus in the National Capital. He said that this day is dedicated to all the women of the country.

"Not just my daughter, it is a day for all women in the country. Today, all people will say that they are happy as Nirbhaya has got justice. Our lawyers stood with us all the time. In the end, we won because we were just," Singh said.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said that it was a historic day today as the victim got justice after over seven years.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, "It is a historic day, the victim got justice after over seven years. Her soul must have found peace today. The country has given a strong message to rapists that those who commit this crime will be hanged."

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women on #NirbhayaConvicts hanged: It's a historic day, Nirbhaya got justice after over 7 years, her soul must have found peace today. Country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime you will be hanged. pic.twitter.com/Uf3ILQRmYE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Welcoming the hanging of all four convicts, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that an example has been set.

"An example has been set today though it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) on #NirbhayaConvicts hanged: An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished. pic.twitter.com/gcMyMsV15F — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Hundreds of people, carrying the national flag and shouting slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', gathered outside the Tihar Jail since early hours of Friday with some of them distributing sweets after the four convicts were executed.

Security was beefed up outside the Tihar Jail Number 3 where the four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — were hanged at 5.30 am.

Among the people who gathered outside the jail was social activist Yogita Bhayana. She held a poster which read 'Nirbhaya has got justice. The other daughters still await'.

"Justice has been delivered finally," she said, adding it was a victory of the legal system.

Delhi: People, including women rights activist Yogita Bhayana celebrate & distribute sweets outside Tihar jail where four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts were hanged at 5:30 am today. https://t.co/UzgNQgeGoV pic.twitter.com/ffS56YpFt9 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The horrific gang-rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern on 16 December, 2012, had seared the nation's soul and triggered countrywide outrage.

This is the first time that four men have been hanged together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows. Their desperate attempts only postponed the inevitable by less than two months after the first date of execution was set for 22 January.

In last-gasp attempts, one of the convicts knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court just hours before the hanging.

In an unprecedented late-night hearing that began at 2.30 am and lasted an hour, a Supreme Court bench dismissed his last plea.

With inputs from agencies

