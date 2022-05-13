Jugaad life: Threshing Machine used as air conditioner during wedding, see video here

The host of the wedding party came up with a creative idea and installed a seed threshing machine on a shallow make-shift pool

It is a universal truth that nobody can beat Indians at jugaad. This Hindi word refers to the skill to find an easy solution to a problem or fix it with cheap or basic items.

The latest one that is making waves on social media is a thresher machine that was used as a cooling system during a wedding. Yes, you read that right!

Hosting weddings amid severe heat waves is a big concern for any family as it can be tiring and hectic as well. But this certain family did not let the summer heat dampen the spirits of the wedding festivities. They came up with an innovative idea of using a thresher machine as a cooling system which has since been wowing the internet.

The host of the wedding party came up with a creative idea and installed a seed threshing machine on a shallow make-shift pool. They installed it at the entrance gate of a tent for guests to enjoy a cool breeze during the festivities.

The video, which was tweeted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the threshing machine being used as an air conditioning system. "'Thresher' ka hawa se baaratiyon ka swagad. Gazab ka idea (Welcoming people at the wedding with the air of thresher. Awesome idea)," IPS officer Sharan wrote.

Check his post here:

A thresher machine which is used to speed up the process of separating grains from the husk or straw was innovatively put up with some basic physics to spread cool air inside the large tent.

In the video, people at the venue are seen sitting and enjoying the cool breeze in front of the machine while children are playing around.

Since posted, the video has collected nearly 2.5 lakh views so far. Social media users also gave the video a thumbs up for the idea. Many loved the innovation, while others lauded the hosts for efficiently executing it.