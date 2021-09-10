JUET 2021: Jammu University begins registration for UG entrance test at juetonline.in; check steps to apply

Applications have been invited for the UG programmes BA LLB, BBA (Hotel Management), and B.Com (Honours) for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can fill the applications till 22 September

The registration process for the Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) 2021 will be started by the Jammu University from Friday, 10 September. Candidates can fill the applications till 22 September on the official website ― juetonline.in.

As per the official notification, admission for undergraduate courses will be conducted only on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The decision was taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines and restrictions issued by various authorities.

Steps to apply for JUET 2021:

― Visit the official website, juetonline.in

― Click on the link for JUET 2021 admissions that is available on the page

― Complete the registration process by filling in the needed details

― Login and complete the application form and complete the fee payment

― Submit the form and save a copy of the application for the future

The last date to submit the form with late fee payment of Rs 130 is 24 September.

Applicants have to submit self-attested copies of various documents with their application, such as the date of birth certificate, mark sheets of the qualifying examination, domicile certificate, provisional certificate, and category certificate, as well as a self-declaration that is available on the official website.

The candidates also have to keep a scanned copy of their photograph and signature ready for the registration process.

The online fee is Rs 850 for all candidates, except for SC/ST candidates, who have to deposit Rs 730 as a fee. Those candidates who are applying for self-financed seats have to pay Rs 730 more with the application fee. Both the application charges and the self-finance fee are non-refundable. The fee payment has to be done only through online mode.

For more details on the eligibility, course structure, and other details, aspirants are advised to refer to the official website.