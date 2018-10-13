Judge's wife, son shot by his guard in Gurugram's Sector 49; victims sent to hospital, police arrest accused

The wife and son of a judge were shot by his guard in Gurugram's Sector 49 in broad daylight Saturday. The attacker also fired some shots outside a nearby police station. The police arrested the guard after a search operation.

The judge's wife and son have been admitted to a hospital, and their condition is serious, Hindi newspaper Hindustan reported.

Visuals from the spot show the attacker trying to put the judge's son in a car and then abandoning the attempt.

The accused is a gunman who worked with the judge, according to the report.

With inputs from ANI