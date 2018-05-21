You are here:
Judge Loya verdict: Bombay Lawyers Association files petition in Supreme Court seeking review of apex court's judgment

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court's verdict, which rejected the demand for an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who dealt with the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

File image of judge BH Loya. Courtesy: Facebook

The review petition filed by Bombay Lawyers Association has challenged the apex court's 19 April judgment by which it had dismissed a batch of pleas and brought the curtains down on the raging debate over Loya's death.

The judge had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

In its 19 April verdict, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had ruled that Loya died of "natural causes" and there was no ground for the court to hold that there was reasonable suspicion regarding the cause or circumstances of his death which would merit a further inquiry.

The review petition filed in the apex court has said this judgement "has resulted in miscarriage of justice, if not complete negation of justice on the facts of the case. It is therefore clearly required in the interests of justice that the judgment and order in question be reviewed and recalled."

The present review petition seeks to neither sensationalise the subject matter of the petition, nor make a veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on independence of the judiciary or to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions, it added.

"Also, no attempt is being made to create prejudice or malign dignity of the judges whose statements form part of the enquiry or those who gave the press interviews on the matter during the period of the enquiry, the plea said.


