Judge Loya case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea filed by Bombay Lawyers Association

The Supreme Court has dismissed the review plea filed by Bombay Lawyers Association in the judge Loya death case, ANI reported.

On 19 April, the Supreme Court decided that judge Loya died of natural causes and there were no suspicious circumstances that would merit a further inquiry.

Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014, when he was attending the wedding of a colleague's daughter. However, a clutch of petitions were filed before the apex court calling for an inquiry into Loya's death. The court had said it would order an investigation if there was ground for suspicion.

The issue of Loya's death came under the spotlight in November after media reports quoting his sister fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and its purported link to the Sohrabuddin case, which Loya was hearing. But Loya's son had on 14 January said in Mumbai that his father died of natural causes.

In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP president Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief PC Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and NK Amin have already been discharged.

With inputs from PTI