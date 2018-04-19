Judge Loya case: Congress says SC judgment will raise more questions, asks Court to deal with suspicions directly

New Delhi: The Congress said, on Thursday, that the Supreme Court judgment dismissing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge BH Loya will raise more questions and leave many of them unanswered unless logical reasons were found.

"Dispassionate analysis of Loya judgement must await its full reasoning. But unless logical reasons found in it, it will raise more questions and leave many unanswered (sic)," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on Twitter.

In his first response to the verdict, Singhvi said the apex court can remove suspicions only by dealing with them directly.

"Am prepared to accept a) heavy emphasis in SC Loya regarding veracity of accompanying judges b) anguish regarding scandalous arguments (c) initiation of contempt if it arises (d) provided it is accompanied by solid reasons rebutting the 7/8 suspicious circumstances raised. Absent that, above lamentations not enough (sic)," he tweeted.

Judge Loya allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Judge Loya's death had come under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about circumstances surrounding his daeth and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.

But, his son on 14 January said in Mumbai that his father died of natural causes.