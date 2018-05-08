JRL separatists call off strike in Kashmir, ask people to resume normal activities from Wednesday

Srinagar: The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, appealed to people of the Kashmir Valley to resume normal activities of life from Wednesday.

In a statement in Srinagar on Tuesday, the JRL, however, appealed people to wear black badges on their arms and hoist black flags on shops, vehicles and homes on Wednesday to express anger and protest against killings in Kashmir.

The Valley observed a complete protest shutdown for the last three days against killings of five militants and six civilians during a gunfight and subsequent civilian clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has convened an all-party meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the spiralling violence in the Valley.

During the last four days, eight militants and eight civilians including a tourist from Chennai have been killed during violence in the Valley.