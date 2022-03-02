JPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 200 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts, check details here

Interested candidates can apply for the AMO post through the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will soon start the online registration process for the recruitment to Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the AMO post through the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the post is 24 March till 5 pm.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: follow steps to apply for AMO post

Go to the official portal of JPSC- gov. in

Click on the “Online Application” link available on the homepage

Then, click on the Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts

Register on the portal and proceed with JPSC Recruitment 2022 application process

Pay the JPSC Recruitment 2022 fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the JPSC Recruitment 2022 application form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Individuals applying for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts should be between 21 to 47 years of age as on 1 August 2021. The commission has relaxed the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a BAMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. They should also have an internship certificate from a recognised hospital.

Application Fee

For unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 600. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 150. The application fee is non-refundable for all categories.

Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 9,300 - 34,800

With this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) posts.

Check the official notice here.

In case of any queries and clarification, candidates can contact the Commission on helpline number - 9431301636, 9431301419 (technical assistance). The timings are 11 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the JPSC - jpsc.gov.in.