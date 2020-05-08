JPSC recruitment 2020: Last date of online application for 380 medical officer posts extended till 5 June; visit jpsc.gov.in for details

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the last date of filing online application for the recruitment of medical officers till 5 June. The dates have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPSC in a notification has mentioned that the last date of paying the online application fee has also been extended till 6 June 2020.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for JPSC MO Recruitment 2020 can visit the official website jpsc.gov.in to register themselves.

The JPSC recruitment drive for 2020 seeks to fill 380 posts of medical officers.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay application fee of Rs 600. The online registration fee is Rs 150 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ex-serviceman applicants.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the posts must hold MBBS degree from medical college recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the state government.

Completing at least one year internship from a recognised medical college and hospital is mandatory.

Age limit

Those applying for the posts of medical officers should be between 23 to 35 years as on 1 August 2020.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in the written exam. Those clearing the written exam will be called for an interview.

The written exam will be a Multiple Choice Objective type. It will comprise four papers of 100 marks each. The interview will be of 40 marks.

Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates

JPSC conducts written competitive examination and interviews for the selections of the candidates for a large number of government posts in the state.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.