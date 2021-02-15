JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Registration for 252 posts begins at jpsc.gov.in; apply by 15 March
To be selected, candidates need to clear the preliminary examination followed by the mains. The examination shall comprise papers set both in Hindi and Englis
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for 252 civil service posts from today. The applications will conclude on 15 March.
According to a report in The Indian Express, candidates can pay fees till 16 March. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply at jpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 2 May.
As per the report, to be selected for the post, candidates need to clear the preliminary examination followed by the mains. The examination shall comprise papers set both in Hindi and English. The main examination will have a written test and an interview. The interview will be of 100 marks with no qualifying marks.
Candidates who score 40 percent aggregate marks will be selected for mains. There will be relaxation for reserved category candidates.
Here's how to register for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official web link of Jharkhand Public Service Commission jpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Registration link and complete the process and log in using credentials.
Step 3: Candidates need to enter the information asked and upload the documents required.
Step 4: Once done, they need to make the examination fee payment through online mode and submit the application form and take a print out for future reference.
According to a report by Times Now, candidates who are selected will be hired as Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. Candidates who apply for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and must not be older than 35 years of age.
