JPSC announces result of Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam 2016; candidates can check their scores at jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services exam 2016.

The last phase of the recruitment, which was the interview/ personality test, was held between 24 February and 6 March.

Candidates can check their results here.

From 27 April onwards, candidates can check their score on www.jpsc.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The JPSC carries out its candidate selection based on a prelims exam followed by a main exam. The main exam comprises a written test and an interview round.

According to an NDTV report, the preliminary exam for the 2016 State Civil Services exam in Jharkhand was held on 18 December, 2016 and the results were announced on 23 February the following year. While 5,138 candidates were declared qualified, a plea was filed by a candidate from the reserved category who said candidates from the unreserved category who had scored less than him had been declared qualified as well.

The state government then came out with a resolution that candidates of reserved category who have scored more or equal marks to candidates of unreserved category will be allowed to appear for the main exam.

The number of shortlisted candidates rose to 6,103.

While in 2018, the state government came up with another resolution which increased qualifiers to 34,634, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed it and directed the Commission to continue with the main exam with 6,103 candidates.

How to check the JPSC 2020 score

Candidates must visit the official website of JPSC. Once there, they need to go to the link for latest section and search for 6th JPSC Civil Services result. Enter your roll number/ application number and other details to view the result

