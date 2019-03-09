You are here:
'Journos can track Nirav Modi but Indian govt cannot': Twitter reacts to reports of fugitive in London and his 'ostrich-hide' jacket

India FP Staff Mar 09, 2019 13:56:34 IST

The fact that Nirav Modi, who fled India after reports of a Rs 14,000-crore scam surfaced against him, was seen casually sauntering through a busy London street on Friday, led many Indians to take to Twitter against the inability of the Indian government to nab him effectively.

An overwhelming number of those who reacted on Twitter were politicians in the Opposition, who focused on how journalists of the London newspaper The Telegraph could track him down but the Indian government reportedly could not.

One of the first to react to the story, which broke at around dawn in India, was the Congress party through its official handle on Twitter.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the communications in-charge of the Congress, a party which has often accused the Narendra Modi government of shielding one India's biggest fraudsters, also chipped in, putting the blame of Nirav Modi's freedom on the likes of the prime minister, his finance minister Arun Jaitley, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.


Congress's Priyanka Chaturvedi also spoke on the issue in a press conference and accused the chowkidar (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of being asleep. The Congress communications convener also issued a statement on questions the nation would like to ask of the prime minister at this juncture.

National Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde went a step further by sharing a meme in which Narendra Modi's face had been superimposed on Nirav's.

Other Opposition party leaders who took the issue to Twitter, ostensibly aiming for maximum leverage in this pre-election atmosphere were Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Yogendra Yadav.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also reacted to the charges, with allegations of their own against the UPA government. 

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has often been critical of the Centre, has also drawn attention to the reported luxury of Nirav Modi's current life in London.


Umar Khalid, who is currently charged with sedition for shouting anti-national slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in 2016, asked if there could be "greater evidence of Chowkidaar's inefficiency?"

Among aspects of the Telegraph report which attracted Twitterati the most was the £10,000 jacket the diamantaire wore. It was reportedly made of ostrich hide. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was one to take note.

Comedian Vir Das, though, went a step further and suggested a full scale Bollywood script on the saga.


The allegations against Modi are that the companies linked to the jeweller and his relatives received credit worth close to Rs 14,000-crore between 2011 and 2017 using false guarantees supplied by two officials of the Punjab National Bank. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol last year.

READ MEA's statement on Nirav Modi's extradition

Read about how a Red Corner Notice functions here

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 13:56:34 IST

