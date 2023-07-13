Journalist's tweet about PVR Cinemas' snack prices makes waves

The soaring prices of food and drinks at multiplex chains have long been a complaint among theatre-goers. Recently, a journalist attending a film screening in Noida took to Twitter to express his disappoint over the steep costs of cheese popcorn and Pepsi at PVR Cinemas, speaking a viral reaction. The journalist shared a photo of his bill from PVR Noida, revealing the exorbitant charges for a regular-sized tub of cheese popcorn and a regular-sized Pepsi. He compared the cost of these snacks to the price of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime, highlighting the unaffordability of cinema experiences for families.

He wrote, “Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable.”

His tweet gained significant attention, with over 2.5 million views, more than 22,000 likes, and over 4,600 retweets. People resonated with his sentiment. The public backlash prompted PVR Cinemas to respond, announcing a significant reduction in snack and drink prices to customers.

PVR Cinemas made an announcement on Twitter, emphasising their commitment to listening to customer opinions. They acknowledged the issue and shared their new offers. They claimed to give an “unbeatable price” for snacks and drinks. The tweet was captioned, “We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou.”

PVR introduced weekday deals, available from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm, offering items like burgers, samosas, sandwiches, and Pepsi for Rs 99. Their weekend offer includes unlimited popcorn and free refills of Pepsi, although the price for this package was not mentioned in the tweet.

The journalist who initially voiced his concerns on Twitter responded to PVR’s announcement, expressing his appreciation for their proactive response. Mandal tweeted, “I am glad that @_PVRCinemas took my tweet sportingly and acted on it. This is a good move; see you at the movies.”

Social media users praised PVR for their initiative, hoping that it would attract more audiences and improve the overall movie-watching experience. While some users appreciated the move, others inquired about the details of the “bottomless” deal and urged PVR to clarify any conditions or fine print associated with the offers. Nonetheless, the general sentiment was positive, with many commending PVR Cinemas for their responsiveness and hoping for a more affordable and enjoyable movie experience.