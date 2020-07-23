Journalist shot in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari over land dispute; case registered
Journalist Sunil Tiwari had posted a video on social media two months ago about a threat to his life and had named three men
Niwari: A journalist was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district after he was allegedly attacked by a group of seven men over an old rivalry, the police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the incident took place near Putri Khera village on Wednesday evening. The journalist has been identified as Sunil Tiwari.
"I have visited the spot. Prima facie it appears to be a case an old rivalry over a land dispute. We also had a complaint related to the land dispute. We have taken action on that," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha Tripathi told reporters.
She said that a case has been registered against seven people under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway.
Reportedly, Tiwari had posted a video on social media two months ago anticipating a threat to his life and naming three men, who had allegedly threatened to kill him.
