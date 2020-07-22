Journalist, shot in Ghaziabad over plaint against niece's harrassment, passes away; 9 accused arrested

The journalist was returning home in Vijay Nagar area when he was waylaid by over half a dozen armed men and suffered a bullet injury in the head

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on 20 July, breathed his last at a hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

The doctor monitoring Joshi told ANI that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury. Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

Joshi was returning home in Vijay Nagar area with his two daughters on a motorcycle when he was waylaid by over half a dozen armed men at around 10.30 pm on Monday, officials told PTI. A total of nine accused have been arrested in the matter and efforts to nab another accused are underway.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.

Joshi's brother, Aniket Joshi had said, "A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint on 16 July. A case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants."

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several people with a common intention) on complaint by Joshi's brother Aniket Joshi, Naithani said.

The FIR had three named suspects Chhotu, Akash Bihari and Ravi besides some unidentified people. Chhotu and Ravi have been arrested, while searches are underway to nab Akash and six police teams are working on the case, he added. The police have also arrested Mohit, Dalbir, Akash, Yogendra, Abhishek, Abhishek and Shaqir based on evidence in connection with the case, Naithani added.

The journalist was given a life threat by the accused men, according to the allegations made in the FIR.

The family has also alleged inadequate action by the local police post in-charge, who has been suspended with immediate effect considering the gravity of the matter. A departmental inquiry has been ordered and the local Circle Officer will probe the matter, SSP Naithani said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state following the incident.

"Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj," she said in a tweet in Hindi.