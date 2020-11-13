Journalist Ravi Belagere, editor of Hai Bangalore tabloid, passes away at 64

Born in Sathyanarayanapete, Bellary, Belagere moved to Bengaluru in 1984, eventually starting his tabloid Hai Bangalore in 1995.

Bengaluru-based journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passed away following a cardiac arrest on Thursday (12 November), according to reports. He was the editor of Kannada language tabloid Hi Bangalore and fortnightly magazine O Manase. Belagere, who was 62, authored dozens of books, and translated Himalayan Blunder.

According to The Times of India, Belagere suffered a heart attack at his office in Bengaluru, and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away. His mortal remains will be placed at Prarthana School before the last rites are performed.

Born in Sathyanarayanapete, Bellary, Belagere moved to Bengaluru in 1984, eventually starting his tabloid Hai Bangalore in 1995, along with four partners.

The popularity of his column, Paapigala Lokadalli, resulted in the release of two-part book of the same name which opened up discussions about the underworld in Bengaluru, according to The News Minute. He was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

Prathima Nandakumar of The Week, describes how Belagere "built his empire on the power of letters with passion, sharp focus, unparalleled diction, fearlessness and the stardust needed to make it big. The 89-odd books authored by him on crime and sleaze nurtured a niche Kannada readership. His crime show on primetime television redefined crime reportage in the state. The man was a trendsetter in crime reporting."

During his lifetime, he was honoured with numerous awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Rajyotsava award, Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime achievement, Kempegowda Award among others.

Belagere had courted controversy throughout his career, more so when he was arrested in 2017 for allegedly hiring a contract killer to assassinate one of his colleagues, journalist Sunil Heggaravalli. The police had got the lead about the alleged plot to eliminate Heggaravalli when contract killer Shashidhar Mundewadi was questioned in connection with a probe into the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Belagere was later granted bail.

He is survived by two sons, two daughters and two wives.