Journalist murdered at residence in Mumbai's Antop Hill; neighbours hear cries for help, alert police

A 38-year-old journalist was murdered by unidentified persons at his Antop Hill residence in Mumbai, according to media reports.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am, when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh floor residence in Penta Galaxy building, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

His neighbours alerted the police after hearing his cries for help.

Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood following which he was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," Antop Hill police station senior inspector Rajiv Whaval told PTI. He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated.

Meanwhile, another police official said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am. "We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added.

Mirror Now reported Narayan that, who worked with a local newspaper, was sleeping when he the suspects barged into his home. They slit his throat with a knife, according to the report.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

