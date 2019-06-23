Journalist Mitalli Chandola injured in Delhi after attackers shoot at her car; police investigating personal enmity, robbery angles

A journalist was injured in East Delhi's Ashok Nagar late on Saturday after two assailants intercepted her car and opened fire on her.

Mitalli Chandola, who works with a television channel in Noida, was driving near Dharamshila Cancer Hospital when she was attacked. The assailants had intercepted her Hyundai i20 with a Maruti Suzuki Swift around 12.30 am.

Chandola told the police she was heading towards her home in Noida from her friend's place in Raj Nagar extension when two masked men fired at her from their car while they were crossing Vasundhara Enclave, The Hindu reported.

They fired three bullets were fired at her car, two of which pierced the windshield and one hit her arm. She was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and will be shifted to AIIMS.

They perpetrators also threw eggs at her car, Joint commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar was quoted s saying by the Hindustan Times.

The police is investigating the operation of any gangs that target victims with eggs in an attempt to distract and then rob them, NDTV reported.

Kumar said the police have registered an attempt to murder case. He added that they are also investigating the differences Chandola said she had with her husband. Apart from personal enmity, other angles, including a robbery attempt, have not been ruled out.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants, the police said.

With inputs from agencies

