Journalist beaten up in Shamli: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to seek report on GRP officers assaulting scribe in UP

New Delhi: A day after a journalist was allegedly beaten up by a group of General Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said he will seek a report on the incident.

"I will seek a report on the incident," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday while responding to a question at a media briefing on the decisions made by the Cabinet on the incident.

On Wednesday, a journalist in Shamli was beaten up by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train. Hours after the incident, DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh ordered the immediate suspension of Station House Officer (SHO), GRP Shamli, Rakesh Kumar and Constable Sanjay Pawar.

"We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up and put up in a lock up. DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh has ordered the immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar and Constable Sanjay Pawar. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens," read the Uttar Pradesh Police Twitter handle.

In the video, the journalist can be seen being hit by a group of men. The victim also spoke to ANI and narrated his ordeal.

"They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth," he said.

The incident took place just a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for putting journalist Prashant Kanojia behind bars for posting tweets on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

