JoSAA releases mock seat allotment 2021 result at josaa.nic.in; check direct link here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the mock seat allotment result for round 1 today, 22 October. Candidates can now check the mock allotment result by visiting the official website at https://josaa.nic.in.

Applicants should note that the results are based on the choices filled in by them till yesterday, 21 October. Candidates have to log in using their application number and password on the portal to see the mock results.

Simple steps to check JoSAA mock allotment 2021 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://josaa.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the mock allocation link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using their registered JEE (Main) Application Number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the JoSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the result properly and download it. One should also keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference

Direct link here to access JoSAA mock allotment result 2021: https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx

Based on the choices filled by candidates, two mock seat allocations will be released by the authority. The first one already got released today while and the second list will be out on 24 October.

Meanwhile, the first JoSAA allotment result will be officially announced on 27 October at around 10:00 am. Furthermore, the online fee payment, documentation upload, and response by candidates to queries will be completed between 27 to 30 October till 5:00 pm.

Then on 1 November, the second JoSAA seat allotment list will be released. Following that on 6 November, the third list will also be issued.

