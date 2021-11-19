JOSAA counselling 2021: Round 6 seat allotment result released at josaa.nic.in; check direct link here
The seat allotment result for the sixth round of counselling has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA). Candidates can view and download their result by visiting the official website of JOSAA at https://josaa.nic.in/.
For the unversed, Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling 2021 is being conducted for students seeking admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other institutes.
Furthermore, this is the final round of the JOSAA seat allotment that has been released by the Authority and no further rounds will be held. Below are few simple steps to follow so that JoSAA round 6 results can be viewed:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JOSAA at https://josaa.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the link for JoSAA Seat Allotment Result-Round 6 that is available on the homepage
Step 3: As a new page opens, submit your login details correctly
Step 4: Kindly, check and download the results
Step 5: Finally, keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.
Check here for direct link to JoSAA round 6 allotment result: https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx
Currently, the process of fee payment, online reporting and uploading of documents for admission is taking place. Candidates have been informed that they will get only only two days to complete the admission process. This process will end at 12 noon tomorrow, 20 November.
However, applicants can also initiate exit from seat allocation or withdrawal of seat process during the same period.
According to an official notice, there will be online reporting for provisional admission for all candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA 2021. The admission will be done through payment of part of the admission fee from 20 to 24 November through the JoSAA portal.
Despite being the sixth and last round for admissions to IITs, a special round of admission for NIT+ system will be conducted later after this. However, this round will be held from 20 to 24 November.
