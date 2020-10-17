JoSAA counselling 2020: First allotment list for JEE Advanced results released; check josaa.nic.in
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has on Saturday, released the first allotment list for counselling. The registration process for JoSAA began on 6 October in an online mode and concluded on 15 October.
Candidates who had registered for the counselling can check the JoSAA allotment results online at josaa.nic.in.
Those who have been allotted seats in the first round will have to pay the online fee and upload all necessary documents at the official website on or before 19 October.
There will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to the seven rounds conducted earlier.
Candidates whose seats has been confirmed by JoSAA can extract their candidature from the process of allocation of seats starting from the second round and up to the 5th round before the last round of seat allocation. No exit will be allowed after 6 November.
Here's the direct link to check JoSAA first allotment list 2020: https://josaa.nic.in/result/root/result_login.aspx
Steps to check the JoSAA first allotment list:
Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, 'view seat allotment result of round-1'
Step 3: Enter your credentials and login
Step 4: JoSAA first allotment list 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take out a print for future reference
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 110 institutes for the academic year 2020-21.
These include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes.
