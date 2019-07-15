JoSAA 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: Joint Seat Allocation Authority releases scores, check josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2019 | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has released the results of the sixth round of seat allotment.

These results will be for all those candidates who participated in the 6th round of JoSAA counselling. Candidates who appeared for the same can check out their results on their official website, josaa.nic.in.

How to check your result for JoSAA 2019:

Step 1: Go to their official site: josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'View seat allotment result of round 6'.

Step 3: Enter JEE (main) application number, the password and the security pin.

Step 4: Click 'enter'

Step 5: View results and take a printout for further reference.

The registration process for JoSAA 2019 seat allocation was closed on 25 June, 2019.

JoSAA also conducted two mock rounds of seat allocation, the results for which have been released. JoSAA seat allotment 2019 will be conducted in seven rounds.

Candidates selected through each round of JoSAA 2019 seat allotment will be required to undergo document verification and submit their choices for preferred admission option. JoSAA seat allotment 2019 will be done on the basis of merit, category, preferences and seat availability.

The JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

Candidates who will be allocated seats through JoSAA 2019 seat allotment 6th round will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee through e-challan or SBI net-banking within the allotted time. Candidates unsatisfied with the seats allotted will have to wait for the 7th round of JoSAA seat allotment 2019.

